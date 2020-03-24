Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appeared on MSNBC's news program The 11th Hour on Monday night to tout her most recently ordered restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Speaking with host Brian Williams, Lujan Grisham said that while the state "should be doing a lot more" in its battle against the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness called COVID-19, it is using up-to-date data to expand its capacity to test patients for infections and restrict people from gathering in large groups or going to work.
"We are a state doing better, I think, in terms of our per-capita representation of testing," she said on The 11th Hour segment, called "What other states can learn from New Mexico's coronavirus response."
The governor said the state's efforts to track and test the virus are helped by the presence of two of the country's five national laboratories — Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories — and the research ability and instruments they have to address the issue.
She spoke of the state's decision to provide free testing to everyone, regardless of their economic standing, and to cover the costs of treatment for those who are uninsured.
She also reiterated some comments she made during a news conference in the state Capitol earlier Monday, when she announced the new restrictions, which include the closing of all nonessential nonprofits and businesses and urge residents to stay home and self-isolate.
The state is having difficult obtaining enough testing materials from the federal government, Lujan Grisham said, adding it is a "full time job" to try to navigate that system for those supplies.
She ended the 5-minute segment with a warning" While health and government officials are chasing the virus "where the largest number of cases are ... you better slow the spread in the rest of the country or the whole country is gonna look like that."
I'm impressed with the governor's response so far. NM has the 3rd highest number of tests per person behind only WA and NY, and has been ahead of the game so far in making tough decisions to close things down. The fact is that the best way to limit the spread and death toll of the virus is to stop it early. That's also the best way to limit the economic impact. South Korea, Singapore, and Japan acted fast and got tests out quickly and are now through the worst of it. Unfortunately it appears the rest of the US is not following suit and testing still remains a huge issue. In the future we need a global plan to shut off travel to affected countries immediately. Imagine if the world had shut down all travel to China in mid-January. The economic impact would have nothing compared to what we're dealing with now.
All it takes is a quick trip to the grocery stores, and the truth is revealed. They are full, and show very little attention to the virus. The Governor, and the DOH Secretary, need to simply visit the grocers and then, finally, take action. Leading by exhortation is not working, full stop. The only reason our numbers look good is that we are behind on testing.
As a first step to address the testing problem, they need to scan the incoming shoppers for fever, a test that is very quick, cheap, and a good screening tool. Asia does this from the earliest days. We don't. Because we really don't want to know the size of the problem?
MLG telling "the rest" how to combat the virus is a lie and a joke. Even her latest "restrictions", sent to my email, hide the facts. It has a very short list of those "essential" businesses allowed to operate, but the Real List, available on the DOH website, is riddled with exceptions. Misleading at best... She just seems so consumed with Public Relations that the truth always comes second.
https://cv.nmhealth.org/stay-at-home-essential-businesses/
Until we face the truth, about Covid, the prisons, etc., it does not look good for our state.
