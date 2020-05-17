Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a few enemies last week by endorsing 13 candidates in contested Democratic primary elections.
Even in the land of the free, a politician has to be brave to pick sides in these races. Many insiders say it’s wrong for a high-ranking politician to endorse anyone in a primary.
And the candidates who were passed over will huff and puff about the big, bad governor violating election etiquette, as if such a thing exists. They will whisper about remembering the slight when Lujan Grisham is on the ballot.
But these same candidates would be buying self-congratulatory advertisements if the governor had endorsed them.
Endorsements matter most in low-profile races. Voters who know little or nothing about an office are more likely to listen to a governor’s recommendations.
The candidate who gets the biggest bump from Lujan Grisham’s support is Brian Harris, who’s running for the open District 3 seat on the state Public Regulation Commission.
The commission is an arcane part of government to most state residents. It’s known more for scandals and political infighting than for its primary responsibility of deciding whether monopoly utility companies should receive rate increases.
This is just the sort of office where voters are looking for advice. Harris, an attorney from Santa Fe, will be busy highlighting the governor’s support for him during the last two weeks before the June 2 primary election.
This isn’t the first time a Democratic governor has tried to influence a PRC primary.
Then-Gov. Bill Richardson in 2004 made laudatory statements about Ben Ray Luján, whose credentials to serve on the PRC were paper-thin.
But Luján’s father was speaker of the state House of Representatives and an important ally of Richardson.
Ben Ray Luján won election to the PRC, launching an improbable rise in politics. He’s now a congressman who’s the favorite to win New Mexico’s open U.S. Senate seat in the fall.
For the record, Richardson claimed he never actually endorsed Ben Ray. Richardson just told fellow Democrats that Ben Ray would be a fine, fair public regulation commissioner who deserved their vote.
Lujan Grisham also endorsed candidates in 12 Democratic primaries for state legislative seats.
Most of the governor’s choices were safe. She backed select incumbents who have helped with her legislative agenda.
The governor picked a fight with only one sitting legislator.
Lujan Grisham hopes her influence will help defeat Sen. Gabriel Ramos, an incumbent by appointment.
Ramos, D-Silver City, was one of eight Democratic senators who bucked the governor by voting to keep a 1969 anti-abortion law on the books.
Lujan Grisham endorsed his opponent, Siah Correa Hemphill, also of Silver City, in District 28.
The governor declined to endorse anyone in three other state Senate primaries in which the liberal wing of the party is trying to oust the incumbents.
Those seats are held by Sens. Clemente Sanchez of Grants, John Arthur Smith of Deming and Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces.
Unlike Ramos, they are powers in the Legislature. Smith runs the Senate Finance Committee. Sanchez heads the Corporations and Transportation Committee. Papen is president pro tem of the Senate, giving her authority to choose committee leaders in her chamber.
Had Lujan Grisham moved against any of the three, she might have found more roadblocks to legislation she favors.
If Smith wins his primary in District 35 against retired teacher Neomi Martinez-Parra, he will continue as the legislator most influential in shaping the state budget.
Billions of dollars in cutbacks are likely, since the novel coronavirus pandemic has gutted tax revenues.
The governor has disagreed with Smith on bills she took a special interest in.
Smith supported the old anti-abortion law, and he opposes using a portion of the $18 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to expand early childhood education. The endowment helps fund K-12 public schools, whose budgets will have to be reduced.
Moving against Ramos by endorsing his opponent wasn’t risky for Lujan Grisham. Ramos’ influence at the Capitol is minimal.
Sanchez, Papen and especially Smith are another matter.
The governor will keep her friends close by endorsing them. Her decision to steer clear of hot-button races is a way to keep any potential enemies closer.
