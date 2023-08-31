Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham planned to spend three nights in a portable trailer in Mora this week in a show of solidarity with people affected by last year's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
She wants to "bring attention to the fact that over 600 residents of Mora and San Miguel Counties remain without a permanent place to call home a year after" the 340,000-acre fire, the largest in New Mexico history, her office said in a news release. "Many still cannot return to their lands, which have often been in their families for generations."
The governor met with Mora residents at a town hall Tuesday night and visited Wednesday with residents at a Federal Emergency Management Agency claims office and with a family living in a temporary trailer.
She planned to work during the day in Santa Fe on Thursday before returning to Mora for the night, the news release said.
“A year later, many New Mexicans are completely exhausted. They’ve lost their homes, their property and their livelihoods. And being displaced from your home, from a permanent living situation, is incredibly challenging logistically and emotionally,” the governor said in a statement. “On top of that, they’ve spent countless hours waiting in lines and filling out paperwork, often with minimal or no result. These federal processes frankly do not work for Americans reeling from the aftermath of natural disasters. The federal government must do better.”
Lujan Grisham also wrote to state Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Thursday, urging his office to investigate reports of attorneys and other individuals taking advantage of residents, such as by posing as FEMA claims workers and tricking people into signing documents binding them to legal representation.
The governor wrote "bad actors are not only exploiting vulnerable individuals who are already grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic event but also undermining trust in the programs and institutions put in place to render aid."