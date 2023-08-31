Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham planned to spend three nights in a portable trailer in Mora this week in a show of solidarity with people affected by last year's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

She wants to "bring attention to the fact that over 600 residents of Mora and San Miguel Counties remain without a permanent place to call home a year after" the 340,000-acre fire, the largest in New Mexico history, her office said in a news release. "Many still cannot return to their lands, which have often been in their families for generations."

The governor met with Mora residents at a town hall Tuesday night and visited Wednesday with residents at a Federal Emergency Management Agency claims office and with a family living in a temporary trailer.

Download PDF Lujan Grisham letter to Torrez

