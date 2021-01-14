Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state's top health officials offered an encouraging message in a joint news conference Thursday: The state is one of the top in the nation for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and hospitalizations are declining.
More vaccine suppliers are coming, and a new vaccine dashboard will be online soon to offer updated information on the vaccination program, officials said.
"We absolutely can see light at the end of this very long, dark tunnel," Lujan Grisham said in the news conference, broadcast live on Facebook. "... The way to the other side of this pandemic is absolutely these treatments and vaccines."
Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary-designate of the state Department of Health, said New Mexico has administered more than 100,600 vaccinations out of over 153,000 vaccine doses delivered to New Mexico so far — one of the highest rates in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last seven days, Collins said, the state has administered more than 38,000 doses.
She urged New Mexicans to register for inoculation on the state's website, as half a million residents already have done.
New Mexico is one of the first states in the nation to have a registration website, Collins said, adding personal information provided on the site remains secure and is not shared with the federal government.
The state is now in Phase 1B of its vaccination rollout, with doses available to residents 75 and older, as well as health care professionals and nursing home residents. The vaccine will next become available to residents over 16 who are essential front-line workers and more vulnerable to severe cases of the illness.
"I think it's worth taking a minute here to be proud of New Mexico," said Dr. David Scrase, human service secretary. Other states have reached out to New Mexico to learn from its vaccine rollout practices, he said.
"We want to continue to demonstrate that even in a small state with limited resources and high risks ... we can get it right" and serve as a model for other states, the governor said.
She cited the state's efforts in testing, contact tracing and addressing residents' economic needs amid the pandemic.
"We're getting up all of these systems," she said. "One doesn't diminish while another has to be launched."
The state announced 1,434 new cases of the illness and 29 more deaths Thursday. Hospitalizations have decreased to 691, the governor said, but many facilities' intensive care units remain overcapacity.
While transmission rates are improving across New Mexico, officials said far more work must be done to stem the spread of the virus.
"We still need more New Mexicans to get tested so we know where our outbreaks are," Lujan Grisham said.
