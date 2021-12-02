New Mexico lawmakers will return to the state Capitol at noon Monday for a special session of the Legislature to approve new election district maps and divvy federal pandemic aid, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday.
States are required under federal law to use new U.S. census data to redraw certain political district boundaries every 10 years. In New Mexico, those districts include seats for the state Legislature, Congress and the Public Education Commission.
According to a news release the Governor's Office issued Thursday, lawmakers also will be charged with appropriating remaining federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help New Mexicans affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In mid-November, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled against the governor in a long-running dispute with lawmakers over which branch of government has the authority to appropriate federal funds.
The high court sided unanimously with senators from both parties who opposed Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, making decisions on how to spend about $1.6 billion in federal pandemic aid without input from the Legislature.
"My administration's working relationship with the Legislature has been incredibly productive, for the benefit of New Mexicans, for several years now," the governor said in the news release. "We have achieved a lot together, and we have a lot more to do. I am sure that lawmakers will meet this moment and deliver this massively important federal funding to New Mexicans in a strategic and meaningful way."
It is unclear how long the special session will last, though several legislators have estimated it could take up to two weeks to complete the redistricting process and approve new district maps.
The state Capitol will be open to members of the public who have proof of coronavirus vaccinations. Lawmakers voted in November to prohibit people from carrying firearms and other weapons into the building.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.