Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged President Donald Trump on Monday to provide more resources to combat the COVID-19 virus, expressing frustration that the federal government was impeding New Mexico's ability to respond and provide testing.
“If one state doesn’t get the resources and materials they need, the entire nation continues to be at risk,” Lujan Grisham told the president on a call with a group of governors on Monday morning. The call was first reported by The New York Times and the Governor's Office confirmed Lujan Grisham's comments.
The call came before New Mexico confirmed four more cases of coronavirus on Monday afternoon, bringing the state's total to 21. All four new cases are in Bernalillo County, which now has 14 of the state's cases. New Mexico also significantly ramped up testing, reporting 1,270 total tests on Monday from 583 reported on Sunday.
Additionally, Lujan Grisham issued five executive orders on Monday authorizing $3.25 million in emergency response and disaster relief funding amid the COVID-19 crisis, as additional closures were announced in the state and a Santa Fe employer confirmed a worker tested positive.
Lujan Grisham's remarks to the president came after Trump reportedly told the governors to try to obtain respirators and other equipment on their own, fueling angry objections by Lujan Grisham and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington.
"We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves," Trump said on the call, per The New York Times.
Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the governor voiced frustration on the call that the federal government was "encouraging states to figure out materials on their own and with private partners" yet on the other hand "hamstringing some of our own efforts here in New Mexico to do exactly that with Tricore."
The state announced last week that Albuquerque-based TriCore Reference Laboratories was providing testing for the virus. Officials said the company had 5,000 COVID-19 tests in New Mexico as of Thursday and was expecting to double that number.
Lujan Grisham requested a follow-up call with Vice President Mike Pence, who called her and assured New Mexico would get what it needed to "ramp up testing further," Stenlicki said.
Lujan Grisham's executive orders authorize $750,000 each for the following state agencies: the Department of Health, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Public Education Department and the Children, Youth and Families Department. There is also an additional $250,000 for the New Mexico National Guard.
State officials will use the money for public health measures, humanitarian relief and to help families affected by the closure of schools. The money will come from the state's general fund and any unused portions will revert back to the fund.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico has remained at 17, with no new updates as of yet on Monday. The state announced on Sunday that four more New Mexico residents — all from Bernalillo County — had tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf confirmed on Monday that one of its employees tested positive for the virus last Friday and was being quarantined and monitored. The company said the employee was "asymptomatic during their time interacting with employees" and is a corporate employee who "does not interface with the guests of the House of Eternal Return exhibition."
"Based on the employee’s geography, timeline and the science of what is known about transmission, the State of New Mexico believes there is a very low probability of transmission to other employees or the community," said Didi Bethurum, the company's vice president of marketing.
"Individuals identified as having been in close proximity to the employee remain asymptomatic, but as an extra precaution, they will also be quarantined and monitored for the next 14 days," she added.
The company has put in place a mandatory policy by which all employees must work from home for 14 days. Last week, Meow Wolf closed its Santa Fe exhibit through Mar. 31 and cancelled all events through Apr. 15.
More closures have been announced in New Mexico over the past 24 hours. Glorieta Camps and Conference Center decided to close on Monday, with all events, camps, retreats, and conferences canceled through May 10.
Lujan Grisham on Sunday ordered most state employees to begin working from home Monday to limit exposure to coronavirus. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller said their respective governments would follow suit within a few days.
Also as of Monday, access to restaurants, bars, breweries and other eating establishments is limited to 50 percent of maximum occupancy, per a Department of Health emergency decree. Restaurant owners may not seat more than six people at one table or booth, and all occupied tables and booths must be separated by at least six feet. In addition, patrons may not be seated or served at bars.
The new cases announced Monday were a 20-year-old male, two 30-year-old females and an 80-year-old male.
Congressman Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, said on Monday that he planned to self-quarantine after a brief interaction with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. Luján, the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, is not exhibiting any symptoms and the individual he came into contact with was asymptomatic at the time of the contact, his office said.
“Health professionals have advised that the congressman is at a low probability for infection,” his office said in a statement. "He first learned of the individual's diagnosis Sunday afternoon. Still, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the public, the congressman has chosen to self-quarantine."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
