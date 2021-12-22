Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed into law an emergency bill designed to avert a possible interruption in health care services under the state's new Medical Malpractice Act, which will go into effect Jan. 1.
As originally written, the new law threatened to leave independent health care providers unable to obtain insurance. House Bill 11 is aimed at fixing what one lawmaker called "a very real crisis" that loomed unless the Legislature intervened.
"Supporting New Mexico’s medical providers and protecting the patients they serve is important business," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
The legislation was born out of an agreement with various stakeholders, including doctors, patients, insurance companies and hospitals.
"Our governor and state legislature worked together under urgent circumstances to preserve access to healthcare for thousands of New Mexican patients and prevent the closure of dozens of physician-owned small businesses," Annie Jung, executive director of the New Mexico Medical Society, said in a statement. "Their quick and decisive action saved lives."
