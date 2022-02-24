Though blunted in the effort by the Legislature this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming to compete for federal funds devoted to developing hydrogen hubs.
About $8 billion is earmarked within the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to develop the hubs.
“New Mexico brings incredible value to this partnership, which not only progresses our shared goals around climate change, but creates jobs, fosters innovation and lifts up millions of Americans," Lujan Grisham said in a news release issued by her office Thursday.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has said a hydrogen hub plan for New Mexico will reduce the state’s economic dependence on the fossil fuel industry and reduce climate-warming greenhouse gases.
Many environmental activists oppose the initiative, saying it would lead to the emission of more fossil fuels at a time when the state is trying to reduce its carbon footprint. Hydrogen hub bills before the Legislature gained little traction were not passed.
James Kenney, secretary of the state Department of the Environment, said Thursday all four states have convened members of a group charged with submitting an application to the federal Department of Energy by March 8.
He said if the initial grant is accepted for funding, the four states will then create a much more detailed plan for a second application process before final approval occurs.
The memorandum says none of the four states will seek the funding on their own. It calls for the creation of individual hydrogen hub projects in all four states.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
