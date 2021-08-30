Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency in Rio Arriba County following severe flooding from monsoon rains Aug. 15.
Up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is now available to support public recovery efforts of city and county officials, according to a news release.
“Now, with the funds from this emergency declaration, local leaders will have the resources they need to repair damaged roadways, water systems, and other infrastructure that our communities need to thrive,” department secretary Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim said in a news release.
With the declaration, the New Mexico National Guard’s Adjutant General, Kenneth A. Nava, may utilize the guard for necessary support and direct all cabinet departments to assist, the release stated. Affected municipalities within the county also may be eligible for state assistance.
“Local acequias and infrastructure were significantly damaged by flooding, and we look forward to any and all available resources being used to promptly mitigate the damages,” Alfredo Montoya, fire marshal and emergency services chief for Rio Arriba County, said in a news release. “Failure to restore the operations of our local acequias will have severe adverse effects on our predominately agricultural communities.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.