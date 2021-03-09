Calling it another boost for businesses in New Mexico that have been squeezed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law Tuesday that would waive liquor license fees for the coming year.
Senate Bill 2, part of a package of pandemic-relief measures, waives the next annual fee for renewed liquor licenses and for all new licenses issued in 2021.
"Waiving these fees is another way of delivering much-needed support for the businesses that have faced inordinate challenges throughout this incredibly challenging year," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
"The food and beverage industry is a key piece of our economy, and these businesses anchor so many of our communities — and as we continue to move ever closer to ending the worst of this pandemic, I am confident this state support will help as they bounce back as quickly as possible," she added. "I’m grateful to the Legislature for all of their quick work on this and other essential pandemic relief measures.”
License fees can range as high as several thousand dollars annually, the Governor's Office said. The fee waivers will save businesses an estimated $3.5 million.
