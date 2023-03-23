The largest state water and land conservation fund in New Mexico’s history — $100 million in all — became law Thursday, drawing celebratory applause from an array of groups that often are at odds with each other.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bipartisan Senate Bill 9 into law at REI in Santa Fe, a symbolic setting for a fund that will enhance and protect areas in the great outdoors throughout the state, including forests, waterways, pueblos and agricultural lands.
Known as the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, it will provide matching state dollars for federal money to cover everything from restoring watersheds and protecting imperiled species to helping ecosystems better withstand climate change.
The state has been missing out on as much as $1 billion in federal money for these efforts because it lacked matching funds.
“We’ve been leaving all this money on the table,” said Brittany Fallon, senior policy manager for lands at Western Resource Advocates. “We
haven’t been leveraging that as well as our neighboring states have because we haven’t had the state matching source — and now we do.”
Sens. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Steven Neville, R-Aztec, along with Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, sponsored the bill, which was backed by a diverse coalition composed of conservationists, farmers, ranchers, tribal leaders, land managers and a host of outdoor enthusiasts such as hikers, campers, hunters and anglers.
“This is such an exciting moment for our state, brought together by an incredibly strong coalition — a coalition that has striven to work together and ... was able to set aside past differences,” Small said.
The governor also signed Senate Bill 72, which will allocate $5 million in state funds to create corridors and safe road crossings for wildlife.
The money is expected to draw about $30 million in federal transportation funding for the projects.
A wildlife advocate praised the new law and state Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, for introducing the bill.
Stewart planned to request $50 million but decided such a large amount was unrealistic.
“Funding critical infrastructure to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions will help our state meet its conservation goals by making it easier for wildlife to move between connected habitats,” said Bryan Bird, Southwest program director for Defenders of Wildlife. “These infrastructure enhancements will only grow in importance as species adapt to climate change by expanding their historical ranges in search of diminishing resources.”
In New Mexico, roughly 1,200 wildlife/vehicle collisions are reported to law enforcement every year, costing drivers nearly $20 million in vehicle damage, emergency responses and hospital bills, the group said in a news release.
Fallon said the legacy fund doesn’t cover road crossings, but it can be used for restoration work that could enhance wildlife migratory paths.
This fund will be divided into two pots: $50 million will be put into a recurring fund, which will be funneled to state programs beginning in July; and $50 million will establish a permanent fund that will generate interest and will replenish the other fund each year after it accrues enough interest.
Advocates want the combined funding to increase to at least $350 million to ensure it generates enough interest to be self-sustaining and capable of funding projects serving all tribal communities and the state’s 33 counties.
Lujan Grisham said the
$100 million was an important first step but more funding is needed to meet the state’s conservation needs because the programs can be expensive.
“We want to make sure that my grandchildren, and yours, and my great-grandchildren know that there will be resources socked away that will continue to work and make the state resilient,” Lujan Grisham said.
Increased funding is required to ensure wildlife corridors, recreation areas and other lands survive for the next 50 years amid a changing climate, she said.
“I want to do everything I can to restore these watersheds to make sure that 100 years from now somebody can fish right there,” she said.