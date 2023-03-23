The largest state water and land conservation fund in New Mexico’s history — $100 million in all — became law Thursday, drawing celebratory applause from an array of groups that often are at odds with each other.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bipartisan Senate Bill 9 into law at REI in Santa Fe, a symbolic setting for a fund that will enhance and protect areas in the great outdoors throughout the state, including forests, waterways, pueblos and agricultural lands.

Known as the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, it will provide matching state dollars for federal money to cover everything from restoring watersheds and protecting imperiled species to helping ecosystems better withstand climate change.