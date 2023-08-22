Testing firearms at the state's forensic laboratory in Santa Fe is like shooting fish in a barrel.

Without the fish.  

"Reference" guns are fired into an 800-gallon water tank that limits the amount of damage incurred on bullets so that they can be retrieved and compared to crime scene evidence, firearms unit supervisor Kevin Streine said as he showed a tank to a group touring a new, 44,000-square-foot facility in Santa Fe. 

