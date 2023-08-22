Kevin Streine, front right, forensic scientist supervisor of the firearms unit at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Forensic Laboratory, gives a tour of the shooting range Tuesday to Capt. Micah Doering, of the New Mexico State Police, back left, and Brenna Cook, evidence technician with the New Mexico State Police, at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Forensic Laboratory.
Christy Kincade, with the Portales-based 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, front right, and Jay Chandler of Portales get a tour Tuesday of the new genetics lab at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Forensics Laboratory.
Testing firearms at the state's forensic laboratory in Santa Fe is like shooting fish in a barrel.
Without the fish.
"Reference" guns are fired into an 800-gallon water tank that limits the amount of damage incurred on bullets so that they can be retrieved and compared to crime scene evidence, firearms unit supervisor Kevin Streine said as he showed a tank to a group touring a new, 44,000-square-foot facility in Santa Fe.
"Ultimately, the bullets and cartridge cases we shoot out of guns — those are what we use to compare to crime scene evidence, whether it's shell casings from the scene or bullets recovered at autopsy from [the state Office of the Medical Examiner]," Streine said Tuesday. "We need to get test samples to compare the knowns to the unknowns."
Streine said the new facility also will allow for the storage of about 1,000 reference guns, 400 more than at the current lab.
Those kinds of upgrades, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, mean New Mexico taxpayers' $29 million investment in the lab will allow the Department of Public Safety to "do faster work and solve more crimes in the state."
"Does this mean we can expect to see better results in public safety? Or course," Lujan Grisham told a crowd of law enforcement officials and laboratory employees at the grand opening.
The new laboratory, built on the southern end of Galisteo Street in Santa Fe, originally was funded by the Legislature in 2019. Lujan Grisham said the new facility would allow for the capacity of evidence processing — such as firearms, DNA testing and fingerprints — to be tripled from its current state.
The governor added investments would be recurring, as a "robust budget request" for capital investments for public safety can be expected going forward.
"I say 'yes' to all of it," Lujan Grisham said in an interview, "and so does the Legislature. We really want to build a strong public safety department."
While the new facility is more than four times the size of the old laboratory, officials noted staffing the forensic lab could present its share of challenges.
Laboratory Director Katharina Babcock said the new building will support 50 employees; the current Santa Fe laboratory employs about 30 people.
Recruiting forensic scientists is "very difficult," Babcock said, because the jobs are highly specialized. Staffing the extra roles won't happen "right away."
"This is hopefully going to be a tool for our recruitment," Babcock said. "This new, beautiful facility."
The building employees will soon be leaving was converted into a forensic laboratory from an office building at the Department of Public Safety's headquarters on Cerrillos Road in southern Santa Fe.
"We have very good equipment, instrumentation and competent staff," Babcock said. "But we are in an outdated facility that's about 50 years old and retrofitted to be a lab."
Babcock added, it will make a "world of difference" to have a facility that is specifically "created for the work you do."
The Forensic Laboratory Bureau, which heads three laboratory locations — in Hobbs, Las Cruces and Santa Fe — has faced criticism in past years for growing backlogs of evidence, particularly sexual assault kits.
Babcock said her bureau currently maintains "relatively low" backlogs in most of the disciplines of analysis it performs.
"The goal is to always maintain the lowest possible backlog without sacrificing quality," she said. "We will put quality over backlogs any day."
In the most recent fiscal year, the bureau received 18,664 items of evidence for analysis from 6,641 cases, Babcock pointed out.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said his agency sends different kinds of evidence — from drugs and DNA to trace evidence like fingerprints — to the lab for analysis that will affect the decision of whether there is enough evidence to prosecute a crime.
Mendoza said a more efficient laboratory could get reports back to his agency sooner, which will then quicken the process of moving a case forward.
"I hope turnaround times will be a lot faster, and that it helps us make our determinations sooner with regard to suspects and evidence," he said. "A faster turnaround time is better for everyone involved, and that includes the victim, suspects and everyone in the judicial system."