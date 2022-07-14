The film business continues to pay off for New Mexico.
Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham's office said in the news release Thursday the film, television and digital media industry generated $855.4 million in direct spending in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.
That was an increase of 36 percent over fiscal year 2021, the release said.
“Another record year for film and television industry spending makes it as clear as ever that New Mexico is the place to be for film and TV,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Filmmakers can qualify for 25 percent tax rebates on qualified expenses for projects shot in New Mexico. Television production companies that bring long-term series to the state can receive rebates of 30 percent.
Additional incentives for filming in rural areas can bring the rebate up to 35 percent for some productions, which led to a 60 percent increase in direct spending in some communities — from $6.5 million in fiscal year 2021 to almost $50 million in fiscal year 2022 — the Governor's Office said.
It said 55 films and 54 TV shows were shot in New Mexico in the last fiscal year.
Albuquerque and Santa Fe are often cited by MovieMaker magazine as top cities for film professionals to live and work. New Mexico was named a film production "hot spot" by Deadline magazine in 2020.
The median wage for a full-time film crew member working in the state was $29.36 an hour, compared with $18.18 an hour for all other industries, according to the Governor's Office.
Lawmakers sitting on the legislative Economic Development and Policy Committee are expected to review and discuss a more detailed report on the financial impact of the film business later today.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.