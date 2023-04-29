A day after the start of the 60-day legislative session in January, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham threw a party for New Mexico’s 112 lawmakers.
The menu of hors d’oeuvres included grilled beef skewers, duck confit, tortilla soup and quesadillas with green chile.
Including food, labor, bar supplies and glass rentals, the bill from Santa Fe-based Adobo Catering came out to $7,336.
New Mexico taxpayers picked up the tab.
The bill for the Jan. 18 legislative reception at the governor’s mansion is among dozens covered by a taxpayer-funded expense account that has sparked criticism against Lujan Grisham in the past over spending on alcohol, expensive cuts of meat, dry cleaning and food for state employees.
When The New Mexican last reviewed invoices and receipts from the contingency fund in May, it discovered taxpayer money had been used to pay for a political event. The governor’s reelection campaign later reimbursed the state for the Democratic Governors Association party Lujan Grisham hosted in Santa Fe.
Since then, the governor has racked up more than $22,000 in contingency fund expenses.
While there were a few purchases of wine, none of the expenses is likely to ignite any outrage.
“The governor does not take her duty as a steward of taxpayer funding lightly,” Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email. “Since 2019, more than half of the funds appropriated to the governor’s contingency fund were reverted to the state general fund.”
The legislative reception was the highest expense in the most recent batch of invoices and receipts. It was followed by other catered events hosted by the governor, including a $2,582 dinner for seven, also in January, with Sandia Pueblo Gov. Stuart Paisano.
Hayden provided scant details about the catered events.
In August, for example, the governor hosted a dinner for 10 for Liz and Jerry Hamm.
“This was an official dinner with former staff member Liz Hamm,” wrote Hayden.
“This was a discussion around policy,” she added in a follow-up email.
According to LinkedIn, Liz Hamm worked for the governor in public affairs between 2014 and 2015 when Lujan Grisham was a congresswoman.
Other catered events included a $1,594 dinner with Valerie Martinez and members of her family.
“Valerie Martinez is the mother of Cameron Martinez,” Hayden wrote, referring to a popular Española Valley High School graduate who was shot and killed in front of his friends in 2018.
“This was a discussion around public safety legislation and policy priorities,” Hayden wrote.
The governor also hosted a dinner for Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie and Michelle Maxwell in February; Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, in March; and Kenny Zamora, also in March, to discuss fire recovery in Mora. Combined, the three dinners cost about $2,200.
In addition to the legislative reception, the governor hosted a breakfast for freshman legislators, apparently in the state House of Representatives, at a cost of $1,679. The invoice is dated March 3, but the breakfast appears to have occurred in February.
“The governor, like every other governor in the nation, routinely hosts constituents, public officials and other groups as part of her basic obligations,” Hayden wrote.