Less than a year after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order directing New Mexico to join the U.S. Climate Alliance and abide by the goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement, her new climate change task force released its initial report laying out a strategy for pursuing those objectives.
Noting the governor’s desire to reduce emissions in the state by at least 45 percent by 2030, the report says “we need to pick up the pace of our work” and stresses “without new rules to limit emissions from the oil and gas industry, those emissions are projected to escalate.”
The 26-page report goes on to list a number of broad and specific ideas for enacting energy-efficient programs while calling for a more in-depth report, slated to be complete by 2021, to “assess the effectiveness of air pollution reduction and climate change strategies.”
Among some of the specific ideas generated by the report are for businesses and homeowners to implement rooftop solar devices to save on energy use, more reliance on energy-clean vehicles — such as electric cars — and an in-depth analysis on the impacts of constraining prescribed burns.
Other studies are called for, including one on how climate change affects surface water that is used for drinking purposes and a New Mexico Department of Transportation analysis on how to use more energy-efficient road construction materials.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Being downwind of 40 million Californians who are still clogging their roads and aspiring to McMansions means that little of what we in our sparsely populated state do has consequence. What we really should do is fund our universities to be centers of excellence in developing technologies to make fossil fuels obsolete. The rest will take care of itself.
The average age of an American car on the road is at an all time high, close to 12 years. The fleet turns over slowly since cars and lubricants are far better than in the old days. The down side is we are stuck with the fleet we have. The up side is that gives us plenty of time to develop technologies that respect the environment rather than horsepower. Of course, we could negate that all through sprawl, e.g., developments such as Santolina.
This is an international problem needing international solutions, since emissions don't respect boundaries. Think about that when you buy something: do you need it, and what is its carbon footprint?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.