Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Cabinet Secretary David Dye will step down Sept. 15.
She has named Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the state’s adjutant general, to the interim leadership position.
Aguilar will continue to lead the New Mexico National Guard while overseeing the homeland security agency.
The governor said in a statement the agency “needs to be focused squarely on assisting New Mexicans affected by emergencies,” which includes getting resources to residents who continue to face the effects of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
“Gen. Aguilar is the right person for the job,” Lujan Grisham said.
Aguilar said in a statement he plans to continue building the state’s ability to respond to emergencies and “streamline the state’s processes for getting aid out to New Mexicans in need.”
Dye stepped into the position in May 2022 as the historic wildfire raged in Northern New Mexico. Caroline Sweeney, the governor’s press secretary, did not immediately respond to an inquiry about why Dye is stepping down.
Aguilar, a native of Dexter, became interim adjutant general of the New Mexico National Guard in early 2022 and was named to the permanent position in May 2022. He previously was deputy adjutant general from 2018-22 and served as an officer with New Mexico State Police.
The National Guard played a critical role in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as last year’s massive wildfire.
Guard teams aided in delivering food, water and other essentials to residents displaced by the wildfire and supplied water to firefighters, Aguilar said in an interview in December.
When monsoons hit last year, Guard teams led the effort to fill almost 400,000 sandbags to help residents fortify their homes against flooding, he said.