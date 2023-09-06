120122 jw new general1.jpg

Miguel Aguilar

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Cabinet Secretary David Dye will step down Sept. 15.

She has named Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the state’s adjutant general, to the interim leadership position.

Aguilar will continue to lead the New Mexico National Guard while overseeing the homeland security agency.

