Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declined to sign a bipartisan bill Friday that would have revamped the state Game Commission's makeup and the process for picking and removing members. 

State Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, and Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, co-sponsored House Bill 184 with the aim of reducing the governor's power to choose and remove members — an authority they argued has led to the commission being understaffed and unstable. 

The commission oversees wildlife conservation plus hunting and fishing regulations in the state.

Recommended for you