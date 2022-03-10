ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday a California-based startup company plans to build a manufacturing plant in Albuquerque that would power passenger jets with hydrogen.
Universal Hydrogen, of Hawthorne, Calif., is expected to build hydrogen storage modules, assemble aircraft retrofit kits and perform aftermarket maintenance services.
Lujan Grisham said an opening is expected in 2024 and the company said it will employ 500 people within seven years.
According to the company's website, the company's mission is to "decarbonize aviation." One co-chief executive officer, Paul Eremenko, served as chief technology officer for Airbus and United Technologies Corporation.
Lujan Grisham had made the creation of a hydrogen hub in New Mexico a key part of her legislative agenda, but the plan never gained traction during the recently completed 30-day session. But at the conclusion of the session, the governor had promised a hydrogen effort would continue.
In addition, the governor signed a clean hydrogen energy executive order that gives marching orders to the departments of Environment, Energy, minerals and Natural Resources, Indian Affairs, Taxation and Revenue and Economic Development to collaborate in the pursuit of funding and developing economic opportunities.
“This sets the stage with priorities and a strategic guide for policy makers and cabinet secretaries to work together (to create) a clean energy economy in the hydrogen space.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.