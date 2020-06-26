New Mexico’s governor on Friday pardoned 19 people convicted of crimes in the state, the first time during her administration that she has granted clemency.
Most of the offenses were nonviolent — including burglary, larceny, forgery, drug possession and conspiracy — and they were all committed more than a decade ago, the Governor’s Office said in a statement.
“The power of executive clemency is an exercise in compassion,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Each of us, in our own way, in our own lives, has the obligation to find forgiveness in our hearts for those individuals who have paid their debts.”
Lujan Grisham’s office said many of those pardoned had applied for clemency and were denied during the tenures of former Govs. Susana Martinez and Bill Richardson.
The state’s Parole Board, which investigates and gives guidance on clemency requests, recommended pardons for all 19 individuals, the office said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.