PICURIS PUEBLO — Just past a smoke shop and what locals have dubbed the “world’s smallest casino,” a cattle guard welcomes people to Picuris Pueblo.
Craig Quanchello was sworn in Jan. 7 as governor of the pueblo for a fourth consecutive one-year term. He said he hoped to make 2020 his best year yet.
“I always want to do better,” he said. “I want to see change, positive change.”
As a leader of one of New Mexico smallest and most rural pueblos — Picuris has fewer than 300 residents — Quanchello said the pressures he faces aren't a lot different from someone who runs a far larger entity.
While some government officials "have the luxury of having all these different people to lead different departments,” tribal leaders must manage everything all at once, he said. And on top of heading modern development, pueblo governors also must uphold “our aboriginal values” and traditions, including language, dances and ceremonies.
“We have responsibilities on both sides,” he said.
Quanchello, born and raised in Picuris, 60 miles north of Santa Fe, said he watched his father, Joe Quanchello, work as governor for nine years. The younger Quanchello said following in his father’s footsteps was never the plan.
“I knew the things [my dad] went through, coming home stressed. I didn’t want that,” he said.
Over time, his view changed.
After graduating from Santa Fe Indian School, Quanchello, 46, worked for father’s security company, and went into law enforcement as a tribal police officer before attending community college. At the time, he thought he’d one day move to California and “see what the world had to offer.” But when his dad’s health declined, he decided to leave college and move home to pursue tribal leadership.
“I wanted to give Picuris the things I knew we could have,” he said. “I knew if I’m going to make changes, the only way is to get into office.”
Upon returning, Quanchello worked his way up, from third war chief, to second war chief to lieutenant governor. He took office as governor for the first time in the late 2000s.
While adapting to the position wasn’t easy — “There’s no instruction manual for being governor,” he said — he learned a great deal that would help him when he resumed the role again nearly a decade later.
The key takeaways: “Listen and observe. You must be open to change,” he said.
After taking a break to work in casinos, Quanchello returned to politics. He was elected governor for the second time in 2016.
Over the last four years, Quanchello said he and his council have worked to overcome obstacles unique to the pueblo.
At the start of his first term, Quanchello said, he helped spearhead a solar project in which the community could sell kilowatts via a purchase-power agreement with a local co-op, and use funds to pay for a portion of its electric bills. He also worked to boost local farmers’ production of medical cannabis — the pueblo is no longer allowed to grow marijuana under the Trump administration, he said — and has influenced a shift in focus toward hemp.
Last year, the pueblo council launched a Boys & Girls Club for tribal and nontribal youth in the area, and it continues to grow educational programs and community activities for residents. Funding these opportunities, Quanchello said, is critical.
“You go to all these other towns and these communities, and you see what they have, what we lack,” Quanchello said.
“We’re always playing catch up to other pueblos,” agreed Lt. Gov. Wayne Yazza. “But I wouldn’t trade it in. We’re rich in our culture. … And when we come together, we really come together.”
Quanchello said his top priorities for 2020 are to create a local medical center, boost renewable energy resources and expand economic development.
“Health care is our No. 1 priority,” he said, noting the pueblo hasn’t had a medical facility in at least 15 years, and residents must commute an hour to Santa Fe or Taos to reach a doctor. “When you experience an emergency, that makes it real. If you have a heart attack here, you don’t have anything.”
He also hopes to work with state government to resolve a 200-year water rights dispute with Mora County. Recently, he met with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to discuss the issue — “a big first step” toward establishing a relationship with state government, he said.
While Quanchello said all tribal leaders "have the same end goal," too often Native people are lumped together as one entity. For each community to be successful, he said, it's critical that people understand "every pueblo and every role is unique."
"You have to have thick skin. Not everybody’s gonna like you, no matter what you do,” he added. “It’s a 24/7 thankless job.”
But despite the challenges Quanchello faces as governor, when the sun sets behind layers of mountains strung along a vast landscape, he knows there’s nowhere else he would rather be.
“You hit that cattle guard coming into town and everything’s better,” Quanchello said. “It’s home.”
