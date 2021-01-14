Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency declaration Thursday "due to the threat of riots and insurrection" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.
"There is credible intelligence that threats of [a violent insurrection similar to the riots that occurred at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6] exist and are likely to occur at the capitol buildings and other prominent government buildings in all 50 states either before or on January 20, 2021 to coincide with the inauguration of [Biden] and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," the governor's executive order states.
"It is reasonable to believe that similar riots will occur and will endanger the safety of legislators, legislative staff, and members of the public, as well as destroy public and historic infrastructure in the state," the two-page document said.
The executive order, which comes on the heels of additional security measures at the Roundhouse, directs "the adjutant general to order into service any element of the New Mexico National Guard as may be needed to provide military support to civil authorities for this emergency."
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said in an email the state has made and will continue to make every effort to ensure the security of the Capitol area and the safety of lawmakers, staff, members of the news media and any others next week and beyond.
The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday.
"After the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., the state of New Mexico will be prepared for any potential escalation of domestic terrorism, and as such the governor's order is intended to ensure the National Guard is ready and has the flexibility to assist state and local law enforcement with immediate effect should the need arise," Sackett wrote.
