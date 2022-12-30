At least one of the three people Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named late Friday to serve on the influential Public Regulation Commission has already made his feelings known about the Public Service Company of New Mexico's proposed merger with Connecticut-based Avangrid.
Pat O’Connell, interim clean energy director at Western Resource Advocates, has testified in favor of the proposed merger.
O'Connell, 54, said he didn't know whether he would recuse himself if the reconfigured commission took up the contentious issue.
"It'll depend on how it comes before the commission, and I'm just gonna have to do everything on the facts that are in front of the commission at the time it's there, and so yeah, recusal might be something I have to do," he said.
"I won't evaluate that by myself," he added. "I'll work with the commission's general counsel office on how we should proceed."
O'Connell is one of three people the governor appointed to serve on the commission, whose governance has shifted from a five-member elected body to a three-person panel appointed by the governor under a constitutional amendment voters approved in 2020.
The two other members appointed by the governor also are men.
Gabriel Aguilera is a senior policy adviser for the western region of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Office of Energy Market Regulation, and Brian Moore is a grocer from Clayton who served as a state representative from 2001 to 2008.
Aguilera could not be reached for comment. Moore said he was surprised and honored by the governor's appointment.
Lujan Grisham lauded the appointees; in a statement she called them "experienced professionals who have the skills needed to oversee an energy transition that is affordable, effective and equitable for every New Mexico community. I’m grateful to each of these individuals for providing their expertise in service of our state."
In addition to revealing her appointees to the PRC, appointments that have been highly anticipated, Lujan Grisham announced the creation by executive order of a Tribal Advisory Council to provide input to the commission.
The creation of such a council comes amid criticism about the lack of representation from the northwest corner of the state among the nine candidates the governor was considering.
Former two-term governor and U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson called it "a glaring omission," telling the Associated Press earlier this month residents in the area need to have a voice in future regulatory decisions. Efforts to reach Richardson for comment late Friday were unsuccessful.
The executive order signed by the governor proposes the selection of one representative from the eight northern pueblos, one from the 10 southern pueblos, one from one of the Apache tribes and one from the Navajo Nation. The governor strongly encouraged the PRC to meet with the council on a regular basis and consult with its leadership at PRC meetings.
"It’s extremely important that we ensure tribal voices are heard on issues before the PRC, regardless of who is appointed to the commission now and into the future, including the continued implementation of the landmark Energy Transition Act in tribal communities," the governor said in a statement.
Moore, 70, called the creation of a Tribal Advisory Council "really important."
"Obviously, it's a big part of who the state of New Mexico is," he said. "We don't have somebody on the commission from the pueblos or the tribes or the Navajo Nation, but we need to include them in our discussions. And as we move forward, we need to make sure that the nations understand what we're doing and help us understand how that interacts with them, so I'm on board with that. I think that's a great idea that the governor has, and we'll do everything we can to make it happen."
Asked whether he supported the proposed merger between PNM and Avangrid, Moore said he didn't know all the details.
"I haven't really followed a lot of the issues that the PRC has been dealing with other than just generally," he said. "I can't say that I'm opposed or for it either way, because I really don't understand exactly what the issues are. … If there's a good business case for PNM and Avangrid to come together, I don't know that I would stand in the way, but I sure don't have all the details."
The governor herself has expressed support of the proposed merger.
"Utility providers should prioritize reliability, protecting ratepayers, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed deal would help New Mexico meet our commitments to cutting emissions and stipulations made with a number of organizations will provide relief to New Mexico ratepayers," Lujan Grisham wrote in The New Mexican’s candidate questionnaire during the gubernatorial race, which she won Nov. 8.
Moore said he didn't know whether O'Connell should recuse himself from voting on the proposed merger if it goes before the new commission.
"Obviously, we have legal counsel that will help guide us through those recusal issues, but I'm not sure that I have an opinion one way or the other," he said.
Moore acknowledged no women had been appointed to serve on the commission but said he knows diversity is a "big deal" for the governor.
"There really had to be a good reason for her to pick who she picked," he said. "And we're going to work as hard as we can to make sure that we have diversity that we need within the commission, whether it's staff or advisors or counselors or whatever. But I understand it looks funny."
Moore, a Republican, said he believes the governor, a Democrat, appointed him to the PRC partly because she wanted someone who represents rural New Mexico.
"I served on the Renewable Energy Transmission Authority [Board] for quite a while and so I really got familiar with some of the challenges that are going on in the grid modernization and how we incorporate renewables and in what we're trying to do in the state," he said. "The other part is, of course, I was a legislator for several years, and every day we got up in the Legislature and complained about the PRC."
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, which keeps close tabs on the PRC, wrote in an email her organization would remain vigilant.
"We will continue to do the job we are in existence to do: hold the utilities accountable and fight for the public interest which is synonymous with environmental justice," she wrote. "I hope and expect that the new regulators will honor the obligation the law imposes on them to protect ratepayers."
O'Connell said he believes the governor picked him to serve on the commission because of his experience working in utilities and in New Mexico for a long time.
"I think I have a good reputation as being somebody that listens and goes forward based on facts … and then that came through in the governor [receiving] a lot of recommendations that I would be a good fit for the commission," he said.
O'Connell, a Democrat, said his primary motivation to serve was to give back to New Mexico.
"This is all about public service," he said. "I presented who I am and what I'm about from that point of view, and I think that resonated with the governor."