At least one of the three people Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named late Friday to serve on the influential Public Regulation Commission has already made his feelings known about the Public Service Company of New Mexico's proposed merger with Connecticut-based Avangrid.

Pat O’Connell, interim clean energy director at Western Resource Advocates, has testified in favor of the proposed merger.

O'Connell, 54, said he didn't know whether he would recuse himself if the reconfigured commission took up the contentious issue.

