Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed prosecutor Morgan Wood to fill a vacancy on the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court created by the recent resignation of Dev Atma Khalsa, a former magistrate who faces a DWI charge.

“It’s very humbling because we had so many applicants, and you couldn’t pick a bad one,” said Wood, one of 10 people who applied to replace Khalsa, who stepped down in May.

She’ll undergo 80 hours of judicial training before assuming the bench later this month, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.

Recommended for you