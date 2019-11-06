Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Elizabeth Groginsky as New Mexico’s first secretary of early childhood education Wednesday afternoon at a news conference.
Groginsky, who is assistant superintendent of early learning for the District of Columbia, was appointed as the cabinet secretary of New Mexico’s newly created Early Childhood Education and Care Department, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Under legislation passed earlier this year, pre-K programs currently under several departments will move to the centralized early childhood department.
In addition to her position at the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education, Groginsky has been chief operating officer of the nonprofit Earth Force, which helps young people improve the environment, and the executive director of the Early Childhood Data Collaborative, a coalition of nonprofits.
Prior to that, Groginsky was director of early childhood education for United Way Worldwide and director of the Head Start State Collaboration for Colorado. She has a master’s degree in social science from the University of Colorado, Denver and a bachelor’s from the University of Maryland in College Park.
During Groginsky’s tenure in D.C., the Office of the State Superintendent of Education issued rules in 2017 requiring child care workers to have bachelor’s degrees in early childhood development.
“This is a real opportunity to build the profession and set our young children on a positive trajectory for learning and development,” Groginsky said in a Washington Post article at the time.
DC schools are as bad as NM, blind leading the blind.....https://wtop.com/local/2018/07/study-ranks-dc-maryland-virginia-schools/
