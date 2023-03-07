Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named three more regents for New Mexico schools Tuesday.

Dalva Lon Moellenberg, who manages the Santa Fe office of the Gallagher and Kennedy Law Firm, was nominated to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents for a six-year term that ends in 2028.

Moellenberg's practice concentrates on water, environment, mining law and mined land reclamation, among other fields. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado and a law degree from Arizona State University.