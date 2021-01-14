This year's 60-day legislative session will be unlike any other that New Mexicans have ever experienced in the past.
Case in point: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may not deliver a State of the State address on opening day Tuesday.
The long-running tradition, which is full of pomp and circumstance, customarily marks the start of a session.
But this year is no ordinary year as lawmakers continue to plan for a session amid a pandemic and, now, the threat of "armed protests" at all 50 of the country’s state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
"It's likely the governor will issue a remote [State of the State] address, possibly recorded, and it may not be until the session has already begun," Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Thursday in an email.
But Sackett said plans for the State of the State address — a speech in which a governor usually touts their accomplishments, announces new initiatives and outlines their vision for the year — are still fluid.
The speech is usually followed by a response by a member or members of the opposite party.
"For weeks we've been expecting that the governor will not be issuing an in-person address on the first day of the session as is customary, not only for the virus concerns but also because we expect the first day of the session to be dominated (more than usual) by the Legislature finalizing their rules for remote participation and committee assignment business," Sackett wrote.
New Mexico's legislative session, which starts at noon Tuesday, will be largely virtual, though business will be conducted at the Roundhouse occasionally.
The Capitol, which is now encircled by chain-link fence in preparation for possible violent protests, is and will remain closed to the public.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.