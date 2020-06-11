Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials said New Mexico has seen an uptick in novel coronavirus cases in the past 10 days.
"In part this is likely to do with reopening," Human Services Secretary David Scrase said. "Human interactions cause these curves to go up."
Before the uptick, the state saw a plateau, then a drop.
The rise in cases means "we have to pace our reopening with what's happening," Scrase said in a public address with the governor Thursday that was broadcast live on Facebook.
"It means a little bit of a foot on the break," Scrase added.
He reminded people to wear a mask, stay home and wash their hands.
Lujan Grisham announced 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness.
The number of confirmed cases in New Mexico is now 9,367, with 420 fatalities.
As of Thursday, 189 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 60 on ventilators.
"It's a stark reminder that we get our strategies right," the governor said.
As of Thursday, 222 state inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for the virus. Eight inmates are currently in the hospital, and two have died, Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said.
"Our response has been very aggressive," she said.
The Otero prison also is housing more than 270 federal inmates with infections, and a nearby immigration detention facility has 92 cases.
More than 20 other cases have been reported in federal and state prisons in New Mexico.
At assisted living facilities in the state, there have been 30 deaths from COVID-1, Kunkel said, and at nursing homes, there have been 130.
"We continue to be aggressive in the nursing homes and assisted living," she said.
Scrase said the infection rate has held steady in the state's metro areas. It was 1.05 this week, down from 1.06 two weeks ago.
"We're on the downhill side" of the curve, he said.
The goal is for the statewide infection rate to be 1.15, Scrase said.
Anything above 1 means the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, can spread.
In the southwest region, the rate is above 1.15, largely because of the outbreak in Otero, he said.
Cases are climbing in neighboring states such as Texas and Arizona.
Texas has 81,765 cases and 1,916 deaths. Arizona has nearly 30,000 cases and 1,098 deaths.
In Texas, "They had a decline. They open up, now look at that sharp increase," Lujan Grisham said.
"Arizona," she said, "is basically sounding the alarm."
"This evidence is dramatic and gives all government leaders pause" in deciding how quickly to reopen, the governor added.
The governor announced a soft reopening for breweries.
Beginning Friday, breweries can open up to 50 percent of their capacity for outdoor seating.
On Monday, they can offer indoor seating for up to 50 percent of their capacity.
"We want you to wear a mask" when you go to a brewery, Lujan Grisham said.
"We believe we can do this safely. That's why we're doing this."
Even though some parts of the state still have high containment issues, the governor said "we're holding our own."
If everyone does their part by wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing guidelines, "we're going to make it through this really challenging year," Lujan Grisham said.
Decisions on how quickly to reopen will be evidence-based decisions.
As the state slowly reopens, it will see an increase in cases, then the numbers will level out.
"This is going to be our lives" for the foreseeable future, Lujan Grisham said. "We are going to have to keep doing this."
The governor hinted that the state might relax the 14-day travel restriction for out-of-state travelers in July.
"I'm really cautious" about amending that restriction, she said, noting that in many states, the first virus case was traced to out-of-state travel.
Lujan Grisham said New Mexico already has relaxed the 14-day restriction for folks coming in to do evaluations for the national labs.
The governor voiced her frustrations about the outbreak at prisons across the state, including the Otero County Prison Facility, which houses state and federal inmates.
"It's a place of considerable frustration and challenge," Lujan Grisham said.
Officials have said the outbreak at Otero County Prison Facility began with a federal staffer who moved between the federal and state inmate populations.
Lujan Grisham said this was unacceptable on the part of the federal government.
"Your failure to [have COVID-safe practices] created this spread and risk at that facility," she said.
The governor doesn't think the state will host any games or concerts this summer. Her public health order limits mass gatherings to five people.
She said it is too early to relax that restriction because large gatherings create too much risk of spreading the virus.
At some point, people will be able to go to a concert or ballgame, but "we just don't see that as being June, July. I know that is a painful decision," Lujan Grisham said.
(1) comment
