In what may be another sign Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will veto all or parts of an omnibus tax package passed by the Legislature during the 60-day session, her office submitted an opinion piece Thursday stating House Bill 547 could put public education and other services at risk.
The op-ed, penned by former state Sen. John Arthur Smith, who served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee for more than a decade, and John Bingaman, a member of the State Investment Council who served as the governor’s first chief of staff, describes the tax package as unsustainable.
HB 547, hashed out by lawmakers from both chambers in the final 24 hours of the legislative session, includes a gross receipts tax reduction and one-time rebates of $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.
It would end up costing the state nearly $1.2 billion annually in lost revenue if signed into law by the governor.
“You don’t need to look far to see the terrible effects such massive and abrupt tax cuts can have on our kids and families,” Smith and Bingaman wrote in the op-ed, which was submitted to The New Mexican on their behalf by Maddy Hayden, the governor’s communications director.
“In Kansas, huge tax reductions enacted in 2012 led to devastating cuts in education,” they wrote. “School districts fired teachers, ended the school year early and, in some cases, closed down entire schools.”
Their warning echoed concerns Lujan Grisham raised Wednesday during a news conference at the Capitol.
“I am really very mindful that we probably should be a little more prudent,” she said. “That will be by far the biggest tax package … in the history of the state, and I don’t know that it’s sustainable. I just don’t, so I’m handwringing about that.”
Hayden wrote in an email late Thursday the governor had not yet taken action on HB 547.
Hayden noted the recurring tax cuts would grow to more than $1.1 billion, which is over 10% of the recurring budget, by fiscal year 2027, which she wrote is “causing the governor to have significant concerns about the size of the recurring portions” of HB 547.
“However, the tax rebates, which are a one-time expense to the state and will deliver needed economic relief to hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans, remain of the highest priority to the governor,” she wrote, adding Lujan Grisham has the ability to line-item veto provisions in the bill.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who was reelected to a second term in November, said Wednesday she was committed to tax reform and continuing to reduce tax liabilities for New Mexicans.
“I think the House and the Senate would both say they expect me to keep bringing tax reforms and they keep bringing them,” she said. “But I’m still wrestling with that particular measure. It’s big.”
The governor said the tax package includes “triggers that are good” if revenues fall below a certain threshold.
“By then, it’s too late, and you’re still gonna have to make some cuts,” she said. “I’m trying to put the state on a good productive path.”
Smith and Bingaman wrote HB 547 “is sounding alarm bells for New Mexicans like us who remember what ultimately pays for tax cuts when they are made too deeply and too quickly: our kid’s education, public safety, and health care quality and access.”
The push for a tax reform package and rebates for taxpayers came amid record revenue projections for the state.
Noting HB 547’s more than $1.1 billion annual cost, Smith and Bingaman wrote, “While that might be doable this year, it frankly won’t be when oil and gas revenues decline, which remains unequivocally the state’s major source of funding.
“With 56 cents on the dollar of our state’s budget dedicated to education and another 27 cents on public safety and health care, it doesn’t take an economist to see that we could be headed for Kansas-sized cuts in classrooms, hospitals, police stations and beyond,” they added. “In New Mexico, we have seen again and again the consequences that result from a significant downturn in oil and gas revenues — and they too often fall on New Mexico families.”
During Wednesday’s news conference, Lujan Grisham called oil and gas a volatile component in New Mexico’s economic sector. About half the revenue in the state budget comes from the oil and gas industry — and more than half if the state factors in revenue from the Severance Tax Permanent Fund.
“I’m proud of the diversification we’ve made,” the governor said. “But they’re not enough to replace a giant loss in oil and gas.”