In what may be another sign Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will veto all or parts of an omnibus tax package passed by the Legislature during the 60-day session, her office submitted an opinion piece Thursday stating House Bill 547 could put public education and other services at risk.

The op-ed, penned by former state Sen. John Arthur Smith, who served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee for more than a decade, and John Bingaman, a member of the State Investment Council who served as the governor’s first chief of staff, describes the tax package as unsustainable.

HB 547, hashed out by lawmakers from both chambers in the final 24 hours of the legislative session, includes a gross receipts tax reduction and one-time rebates of $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.

