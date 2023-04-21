Screenshot 2023-04-21 at 9.40.35 PM.png

It pays to be loyal to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

After the Democratic governor won reelection in November, she quietly handed out salary increases as high as 31% to 18 employees who worked in her office during her first term, according to pay data on the state's sunshine portal.

The employees are poised to get another raises in July under the state's budget, which includes funding for average 6% pay increases across the board.

