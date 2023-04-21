It pays to be loyal to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
After the Democratic governor won reelection in November, she quietly handed out salary increases as high as 31% to 18 employees who worked in her office during her first term, according to pay data on the state's sunshine portal.
The employees are poised to get another raises in July under the state's budget, which includes funding for average 6% pay increases across the board.
The governor's chief of staff, Daniel Schlegel, received the biggest salary increase: 64.5%, or an additional $72,500 added to his annual paycheck.
But unlike other employees who got hefty raises, Schlegel's job responsibilities changed significantly.
Schlegel, who earned $112,500 as director of strategic initiatives for the Governor’s Office, received a pay increase of $27,500 in December, bringing his annual pay in that job to $140,000 a year. After Schlegel was tapped to serve as the governor's chief of staff, a demanding role with increased responsibilities, his pay increased by $45,000, to $185,000 annually.
Courtney Kerster, who has served as Lujan Grisham's senior advisor and director of federal affairs since the outset of the governor's administration, received the second-highest raise: $41,100.
Her job duties changed, too, but only temporarily.
Kerster's salary increased from $133,900 to $158,700 after she stepped in to serve as interim chief of staff when Matthew L. Garcia stepped down in September to pursue a U.S. District Court judgeship.
Even after Schlegel took over as chief of staff, Kerster received another salary increase, raising her annual pay to $175,000.
Matt Ruybal, the governor's constituent services director, received the next highest raise after Kerster. His annual pay increased from $96,408 to $120,000, a 24.5% jump.
Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email the raises were well deserved.
"Merit-based raises are standard practice across virtually every workplace, and the governor recognizes the extremely hard work employees in her office do every day, which routinely includes work on holidays, late into the evening and over weekends, to serve the people of New Mexico," she wrote.
Hayden did not respond when asked why some employees in the Governor's Office, such as Martin Chavez, a former mayor of Albuquerque who has served as Lujan Grisham's infrastructure adviser since November, or administrative assistant Shiela Nelson, didn't get salary increases.
Teresa Casados, who has served as the governor's chief operating officer since Lujan Grisham took office, received a raise of nearly $26,300, bringing her annual salary to $185,000, making Casados and Schlegel the highest-paid employees in the Governor's Office.
Casados is working double duty since receiving the salary increase. After Barbara Vigil announced last week she was stepping down as Cabinet secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department, the Governor's Office said Casados would be leading the agency on an interim basis.
Diego Arencon, deputy chief of staff, and Caroline Buerkle, director of Cabinet affairs, both received raises of $28,200, bringing each of their annual salaries to $175,000.
All but four of the salary increases in the Governor's Office were five digits.
Hayden, for example, got a $6,000 raise, increasing her annual pay to $120,000.
House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, said there are "a couple of things" about the raises that may concern taxpayers.
"One is just the unusual timing of the raises themselves," he said.
"Typically, raises [for state government employees] take effect in July," he said, adding members of the governor's inner circle are also poised to get the average 6% raise all state employees are scheduled to receive in the upcoming fiscal year.
"It seems like they're in for a double raise," Lane added.
Lane said the "sheer amount of the raises" is also likely to be concerning to taxpayers.
"There's a number of New Mexicans who barely make $40,000 an entire year, let alone in one big raise," he said.
The governor faced criticism in 2021 for handing out raises of $7,500 to $12,000 to employees in her office while employees in the private sector grappled with furloughs, pay cuts, reduced hours and layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.