Facing a potential shortage of medical supplies like gloves and protective face masks, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration on Wednesday issued two new emergency public health orders limiting the use of such protective gear.
Medical-grade face masks, gloves and medical gowns are essential for preventing the spread of the new coronavirus among emergency room doctors and nurses, but a nationwide shortage of such materials is meeting an increasing caseload of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in New Mexico and nationwide.
“We’re going to do everything we can — everything — to protect those on the front line of this war against COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
“The doctors, nurses and others who are testing and treating these patients must be properly equipped; we owe them that," the governor continued. "I have to make sure that if you need hospital care, we’re ready. And as we work to get more equipment from the federal government we’re going to take steps to protect and judiciously use the resources we have now.”
The first new order temporarily shuts down "nonessential health services," which can be paused for three months "without undue risk to the patients' health," according to the Governor's Office. It's meant to ensure personal protection supplies only go toward medical health professionals providing essential medical procedures. That could include elective surgeries.
The second order stops health care providers and medical suppliers from selling such equipment without approval from the New Mexico Department of Health.
Lujan Grisham's office also announced Wednesday that the state Emergency Operations Center will be using an emergency alert system — similar to an Amber Alert — to issue "critical information directly to as many New Mexicans as possible."
The alerts will come through text messages, television and radio and the first one was scheduled to be sent at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
