Two weeks after Taos County declared a state of emergency following a severe snow squall, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency executive order to aid the county's recovery efforts.
The Dec. 15 squall brought high winds, lightning and precipitation to Northern New Mexico, resulting in downed power lines and trees. In Taos, the effects were worse, with roofs ripped from homes and damaged commercial buildings.
Taos County declared a state of emergency that afternoon, the third it has issued in a decade.
On Wednesday, Lujan Grisham announced she is allocating up to $750,000 in state emergency resources.
As the order goes into effect, Taos and the rest of Northern New Mexico are preparing for more winter weather expected this weekend.
Temperatures could drop to as low as minus 10 degrees, and the region could see several inches of snow, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service. Taos has already canceled its community New Year's Eve celebration in preparation for the weather.
"If we experience anywhere near the same conditions as our last storm or those being predicted, Town personnel normally involved in building the New Year's Eve event will be needed in a public safety capacity," the town said in a post on its Facebook page.
