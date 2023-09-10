Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham picked a fight she cannot win. Even she admitted it.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said these are desperate times because of gun violence that’s often ignited by illegal drugs, notably fentanyl. In response, she created an unenforceable measure that’s sure to waste time, public money and state government’s legal talent.

The governor used her executive powers to concoct a 30-day emergency order prohibiting law-abiding people in Albuquerque and the rest of Bernalillo County from carrying open or concealed firearms in public.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

