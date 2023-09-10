Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham picked a fight she cannot win. Even she admitted it.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said these are desperate times because of gun violence that’s often ignited by illegal drugs, notably fentanyl. In response, she created an unenforceable measure that’s sure to waste time, public money and state government’s legal talent.
The governor used her executive powers to concoct a 30-day emergency order prohibiting law-abiding people in Albuquerque and the rest of Bernalillo County from carrying open or concealed firearms in public.
Lujan Grisham detailed her order during a news conference at the Capitol. She said New Mexico residents tell her they’re living in fear, and a governor must take every possible action to reduce domestic terror and bloodshed.
A reporter asked Lujan Grisham if she believed criminals will obey her 30-day prohibition against carrying firearms in Albuquerque.
“No,” the governor replied.
In that instant of candor, Lujan Grisham acknowledged the folly of her plan. As far as lawbreakers are concerned, an executive order to disarm isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.
Instead of editing her directives to remove the controversial but toothless section banning firearms in Albuquerque, Lujan Grisham labored to justify her position.
She highlighted the recent shooting deaths of three children in New Mexico, including 11-year-old Froylan Villegas. The boy died last week in Albuquerque after 17 gunshots sprayed the car in which he was a passenger.
Republicans eager to snipe at the governor have an easy avenue. They say her order is unconstitutional, and odds are good they can prove their contention in a courtroom.
With her overreach, Lujan Grisham also has alienated people who otherwise support her efforts to beef up policing and drug treatment programs.
Because the governor acknowledges thugs, thieves and drug dealers will continue carrying guns, her order theoretically applies only to people who obey laws.
I say theoretically for good reason. Residents who obtained a state permit to carry a concealed handgun had to complete a course on firearms use, be fingerprinted, provide a copy of their birth certificate and pay all the requisite fees.
Will someone who navigated all those steps relinquish her handgun, knowing she has to walk through a darkened parking lot after work? Will a shopkeeper making nightly bank deposits surrender his firearm to stick with Lujan Grisham’s vision for safer streets?
A more pressing question is how, if at all, the governor will enforce her prohibition on guns. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, also a Democrat, immediately separated his police force from Lujan Grisham’s initiative.
“APD is not responsible for enforcing the governor’s ban. Our officers will continue to enforce all criminal laws, combat gun violence and push for needed justice,” Keller said in a statement.
Lujan Grisham’s prohibition on guns brought her a wave of national publicity, but it diverts attention from workable ways of curbing crime and violence.
The governor committed this unforced error while sitting in an advantageous position.
State government is flush with billions in new revenue. Lujan Grisham and legislators have the opportunity to find and pay for more good police officers. With Albuquerque’s long and troubled history of police misconduct, the city cannot afford any more bad cops.
The governor also has a chance to lead a smarter approach to the endless war on drugs. She can use the power of her position to pinpoint and pay for effective treatment programs in hopes of drying up demand for illegal drugs.
Lujan Grisham has the charisma and passion to rally the public behind those efforts. But by persisting with a blanket order banning firearms, she has created a sideshow.
In 45 years of daily newspapering, I’ve covered hundreds of murders committed with handguns. A handful involved someone licensed by a state to carry a concealed firearm.
The overwhelming majority were drug murders. Most of the shooters were convicted felons already prohibited by state and federal laws from possessing a gun.
If police in Albuquerque solve the tragic murder of young Froylan Villegas, my bet is at least one of the shooters already has a felony record.
Lujan Grisham acknowledged certain police chiefs who support many of her ideas disapprove of her ban on guns in Albuquerque.
The chiefs swore an oath to abide by and enforce the law, including statutes enabling law-abiding citizens to carry guns.
All the noise Lujan Grisham is generating takes the focus off enforcement and creates a different target — the governor herself.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.