Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham continues to aim high when it comes to hydrogen.
Really high.
Speaking before the U.S. Hispano Chamber of Commerce at La Fonda on the Plaza, Lujan Grisham said hydrogen is the only way for the state to get to "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050 — a goal she has aiming for since shortly after she took office in 2019.
Toward that end, the governor again touted hydrogen and said she envisions a future in which people coming to New Mexico will fly in and out on airplanes fueled by the element.
She said the new industry will create jobs, but noted it can only be done if the private sector "leans in a bit ahead" of government.
"I predict New Mexico will be the first state in the nation to successfully decarbonize aviation with hydrogen," she said.
Hydrogen has become one of the cornerstones of Lujan Grisham's term. After an effort to pass a bill initiating hydrogen efforts failed, the governor last month used her executive powers to sign a joint agreement with the governors of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming to compete for federal funds aimed at developing hydrogen hubs.
Some private firms are taking the leap: December, BayoTech of Albuquerque said it would be building its first dispensation station where hydrogen-powered vehicles can fill up. That facility is expected to produce 1,000 kilograms of hydrogen a day. And last month, California-based Universal Hydrogen said it would build a manufacturing plant in Albuquerque to power passenger aircraft with hydrogen capsules.
The two-day summit, which continues today, features an array of officials covering various topics about energy transition plans. The intent, organizers said, is to keep the public updated on clean energy procedures, draw private businesses into the process and encourage Hispanic entrepreneurs to get into the industry as it develops.
The timing is fortuitous: Friday is Earth Day.
Nelson Reyneri, incoming chairman of the board of the U.S. Hispano Chamber of Commerce, told about 200 people Lujan Grisham proposed the idea of the summit two years ago.
Representatives from both Connecticut-based Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico spoke during Thursday morning's program. Late last year the Public Regulation Commission rejected a proposed merger between the two companies. They filed a 74-page argument with the state Supreme Court earlier this month, claiming the commission drew faulty conclusions and emphasized the wrong information in rejecting the merger.
Pat Vincent-Collawn, president and CEO of PNM, alluded to the merger plan in her opening comments at the summit. She said "we had a little bit trouble tying the knot" but added the two entities are committed to a marriage.
The governor's comments were briefly interrupted by protesters who stood up holding signs and chanted, "Hey, hey, ho ho, Avangrid has got to go."
Lujan Grisham paused to let the banner-carrying protestors have their say, getting a laugh when she observed, "I don't know what the sign says, but it's upside down."
The protesters were escorted out without incident. Santa Fe-based Youth United for Climate Crisis Action later sent out an email taking responsibility for the demonstration, charging some involved with the summit are "peddling false solutions, wining and dining elected officials, and greenwashing their horrible track records on climate and community impacts."
The idea of hydrogen playing a major role in creating renewable energy came up again during a panel discussion following the governor's comments. Gary Oppedahl, vice president for emerging technologies with Canada-based energy holding company Emera, said hydrogen can be used to store energy, particularly in the winter months when solar power may not produce as much.
The memorandum of understanding regarding hydrogen signed by the four governors lays out broad guidelines for creating a Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub, in which each state pledges to create its own facility and agrees not to compete for the federal money on its own.
There is about $8 billion within the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to develop hydrogen hubs.