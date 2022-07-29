Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has made an emergency declaration for Las Vegas, N.M., because of ashy sediment and debris from a widespread burn scar threatening the city's water system.

The governor's executive orders make $2.25 million in state emergency funding available to assist the city with measures such as buying a pre-treatment system to filter the contaminated water flowing from the Gallinas River. 

The governor's orders followed Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo's emergency declaration Thursday after utility managers determined the city would have only 50 days of clean water. 

