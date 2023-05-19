The Governor's Office and the state Department of Cultural Affairs deny allegations made in a lawsuit filed by the former director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies who was fired in February.

Eric Blinman alleges in the suit, filed in federal court Thursday night, he was discriminated against as an older white man and that this contributed to his firing. He also claims he faced retaliation because he had told a human resources official he believed Cabinet Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego was having an affair with a subordinate.

“These allegations against Cabinet Secretary Garcia y Griego are both untrue and unfounded," Daniel Zillmann, a spokesman for the Department of Cultural Affairs, wrote in an email. "I will reiterate what has been stated on multiple occasions and remains relevant: while no reason was required by the statute for dismissal of at-will employees, there was sound and carefully considered reasoning behind the termination of Dr. Blinman.”

