The Governor's Office and the state Department of Cultural Affairs deny allegations made in a lawsuit filed by the former director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies who was fired in February.
Eric Blinman alleges in the suit, filed in federal court Thursday night, he was discriminated against as an older white man and that this contributed to his firing. He also claims he faced retaliation because he had told a human resources official he believed Cabinet Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego was having an affair with a subordinate.
“These allegations against Cabinet Secretary Garcia y Griego are both untrue and unfounded," Daniel Zillmann, a spokesman for the Department of Cultural Affairs, wrote in an email. "I will reiterate what has been stated on multiple occasions and remains relevant: while no reason was required by the statute for dismissal of at-will employees, there was sound and carefully considered reasoning behind the termination of Dr. Blinman.”
Blinman, 69, had worked for the department for about half his life, and his firing drew an outcry from his supporters. There was friction between him and his bosses before his firing. In addition to the complaint about the alleged affair, he filed a whistleblower complaint in 2022 alleging Garcia y Griego was undercutting his authority to vet and hire employees who reported to him.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has publicly stood by Garcia y Griego, and continued to do so in response to Blinman's latest allegations.
“The allegations made in this lawsuit, including any reference to the governor being directly involved in this personnel action, are completely false,” Lujan Grisham’s office said in a statement sent by a spokeswoman.