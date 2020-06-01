Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday denounced demonstrators who became violent Sunday night in downtown Albuquerque during a protest of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.
Police at the scene said the protest began peacefully but took a violent turn when some members of the crowed began to set small fires and fired shots at officers.
"We have received reports of shots fired at or in the direction of public safety officers — and this is flatly unacceptable," the governor said in a news release Monday. "That sort of behavior is an attempt to distort the important work of the peaceful protesters — who have every right to demonstrate in peace — and puts both the protesters and public safety officers at risk.
"Those individuals, I have complete confidence, will be held accountable," she said. "There is no place in this moment for hijacking the protesters’ message of justice and non-violence."
A series of protests have been held in dozens of cities around the country over the death of Floyd — a black man who died May 25 in police custody at the hands of a white Minneapolis officer. A viral video shows the officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin, who was fired after the incident, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.
While an initial autopsy found a combination of causes of Floyd's death, including underlying health conditions, intoxicants and the effects of being restrained, an independent audit released Monday said he died of asphyxiation.
Demonstrations, many that have begun as peaceful protests and vigils, increasingly have devolved into violent riots in the past few days, leading to smashed storefronts, looting and burned police vehicles.
President Donald Trump on Monday called governors "weak" for not deploying more resources to put an end to the riots.
The president also urged governors to use their power to deploy the National Guard and other military resources to quell the civil unrest.
Lujan Grisham called Trump's comments "a dangerous step in this wrong direction."
"His effort to militarize the response to these protests will only serve to inflame the feelings of anger and injustice — and will give rise to additional opportunity for violence and chaos," she said. "I unequivocally reject his notion that physical or military force is the only worthwhile or effective response to these protests."
Earlier Monday, Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said the governor should be doing more to enforce her public health order prohibiting mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Where's the governor to enforce these violations?" Pearce said in a statement.
Demonstrations should not be "an excuse to cause destruction, attack police and set fires," he added. "This is wrong, and we must condemn this behavior."
So, Trump and Pearce are forgetting about Kent State when Ohio National Guardsmen executed college students. I would love to see Pearce in downtown Albuquerque showing some leadership. Let's see him standing in front of the demonstrators leading a peaceful demonstration and discouraging the violence.
