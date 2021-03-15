The love fest between state leaders and the film industry continued Monday during what usually is an in-person presentation to showcase the value of the state’s 25 to 35 percent tax credit.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke via Zoom to address the resilience of the film industry, which she lauded for embracing COVID-safe practices.
“The film industry was the first industry to engage independently for their own COVID testing,” Lujan Grisham said. “They have done more than 60,000 tests with a .18 [percent] positivity rate.”
The state’s film sector was shut down from mid-March until reopening in September with COVID-19 protocols in place.
But the industry filmed 76 productions with $396.9 million in direct spending in fiscal 2020, a relatively modest decrease from the 2019 record year of $525 million in spending and 91 projects, New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said.
Keyes added 40 percent of the spending is for goods and services from New Mexico companies.
Business Facilities magazine ranks New Mexico at No. 2 as film production leaders with Georgia in the top spot and Louisiana, California and New York just behind.
“We are positioning New Mexico as a leading state for film production,” the governor said.
Actress Jeanine Mason stars in the CW-TV show Roswell, New Mexico that has been filmed in the state (though not in Roswell) since 2018.
“I don’t think I’m biased in saying [the New Mexico crews] are the best of the best,” Mason said at the film day’s virtual news conference.
She said she buys sweets from Kakawa Chocolate House in Santa Fe as Christmas gifts for cast and crew members.
“I love living here,” Mason said. “I love working here. Several cast members have bought homes here. When Roswell comes to an end, I will absolutely be looking for another job in New Mexico.”
