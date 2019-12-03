Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday endorsed a plan to overhaul the state’s pension system to safeguard against ballooning retirement debt.
Retirement reform is one of Lujan Grisham’s top priorities in the upcoming January legislative session. Among the changes called for in the plan includes a proposal would increase a cost-of-living adjustment from 2 to 2.5 percent for retirees over the age of 75 after July 1, 2020; cap pension inflation adjustments at 3 percent and increase contributions on active workers and public employers.
An anticipated bill outlining the reforms in detail has not yet been released and the Governor’s Office did not specify how much of an increase to employers and active employees the measure might call for.
“Reforming our pension system, making sure it remains one of the best in the United States, requires backbone and shared sacrifice,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
“We must be proactive,” she continued. “A kick-the-can-down-the-road approach when we have a multi-billion dollar unfunded liability hanging over employees’ and retirees’ heads is unacceptable. Left unattended, that shortfall will, sooner than later, obligate painful cuts and wreak havoc on future generations of retirees — if we do not come together and act now.”
The governor-backed plan would exempt people with pensions lower than $25,000 who worked in the public sector for at least 25 years from any retirement system changes, according to her office.
The plan also would delay contribution increases for municipal and county workers for two years, eliminate a seven-year wait period to qualify for an inflation adjusted pension and allow employees returning to work — such as retired police officers — to qualify for inflation adjustments, among other changes.
According to the Governor’s Office, the plan would reduce the state’s unfunded pension liability by $700 million and place the state on a path toward eliminating that liability in 25 years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This piece is all about Michelle rewarding her base with Pork, making the funding shortfall even worse. She doesn't seem to get it.... Like her plan for Alternative Energy by 2045, and support for Fracking today, to keep the money rolling in. Like Reagan, she holds conflicting ideas simultaneously, with a happy smile. Will our little Thumbelina ever grow up? Seems doubtful from her actions to date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.