Immediately after Dr. Valory Wangler opened a nonprofit health center serving Gallup and McKinley County last year, patients started to pour through her doors.

“We certainly could tell that we had identified a critical need,” said Wangler, founder and executive director of Gallup Community Health.

Since then, the health center has expanded from mostly only Wangler seeing patients to 11 providers working in the burgeoning facility in some capacity or another.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community