Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued five executive orders on Monday authorizing $3.25 million in emergency response and disaster relief funding amid the COVID-19 crisis, as additional closures were announced in the state and a Santa Fe employer confirmed a worker tested positive.
Lujan Grisham's orders authorize $750,000 each for the following state agencies: the Department of Health, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Public Education Department and the Children, Youth and Families Department. There is also an additional $250,000 for the New Mexico National Guard.
State officials will use the money for public health measures, humanitarian relief and to help families affected by the closure of schools. The money will come from the state's general fund and any unused portions will revert back to the fund.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico has remained at 17, with no new updates as of yet on Monday. The state announced on Sunday that four more New Mexico residents — all from Bernalillo County — had tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf confirmed on Monday that one of its employees tested positive for the virus last Friday and was being quarantined and monitored. The company said the employee was "asymptomatic during their time interacting with employees" and is a corporate employee who "does not interface with the guests of the House of Eternal Return exhibition."
"Based on the employee’s geography, timeline and the science of what is known about transmission, the State of New Mexico believes there is a very low probability of transmission to other employees or the community," said Didi Bethurum, the company's vice president of marketing.
"Individuals identified as having been in close proximity to the employee remain asymptomatic, but as an extra precaution, they will also be quarantined and monitored for the next 14 days," she added.
The company has put in place a mandatory policy by which all employees must work from home for 14 days. Last week, Meow Wolf closed its Santa Fe exhibit through Mar. 31 and cancelled all events through Apr. 15.
More closures have been announced in New Mexico over the past 24 hours. Glorieta Camps and Conference Center decided to close on Monday, with all events, camps, retreats, and conferences canceled through May 10.
Lujan Grisham on Sunday ordered most state employees to begin working from home Monday to limit exposure to coronavirus. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller said their respective governments would follow suit within a few days.
Also as of Monday, access to restaurants, bars, breweries and other eating establishments is limited to 50 percent of maximum occupancy, per a Department of Health emergency decree. Restaurant owners may not seat more than six people at one table or booth, and all occupied tables and booths must be separated by at least six feet. In addition, patrons may not be seated or served at bars.
The new cases announced Sunday were men ranging in age from their 20s to 40s. All four cases were travel related and the men are at home in self-isolated quarantine. In all, 583 New Mexicans have been tested and New Mexico has not had any coronavirus-related deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
