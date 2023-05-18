Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Capitol in January. Speaking remotely Thursday at an energy summit held in Washington, D.C., the governor defended a veto of clean energy tax credits because they were "way too small."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham finally offered an explanation Thursday about why she vetoed the clean energy tax credits she had initially backed and was willing to irk conservationists who had been her political allies.
The five tax credits just weren't big enough to sign into law, she told a moderator at a Politico energy summit in Washington, D.C.
"These were important but way too small," Lujan Grisham said as she appeared on a large electronic screen. "These benefits were so small, they don't move the needle. Sometimes when you get something, you don't get a second bite at it."
The proposed tax credits were for geothermal energy, heat pumps, energy storage and for buying or leasing electric vehicles and home chargers.
Lujan Grisham's reply — the first time she directly addressed her decision to veto the tax credits — contradicted her earlier statement they were among the items she rejected in the proposed budget because as a whole they were unsustainable.
One conservation group pounced on it in a tweet.
"@GovMLG are you truly saying that you vetoed the electric vehicle tax credit that we've all been working on for the last 15 years because it was too small?" the Sierra Club's Rio Grande chapter tweeted. "Those were thousands of [electric vehicles] for low-income New Mexicans that now won't have that benefit."
At the end of this year's legislative session, environmentalists had hoped the tax credits would deliver a moderate win after the list of failed climate bills. They expressed dismay the governor would reject these incentives, given her statements about prioritizing carbon reductions and the clean energy transition.
Clean energy advocates were particularly galled about the electric vehicle credits, which would have cost about $10 million annually. Temporary five-year funding would have been set up to cover these and the other tax credits.
"Listening to @GovMLG … attempt to explain (unpersuasively) why she vetoed sensible climate tax credits just confirms that her administration, after a promising 1st term, has no climate policy agenda in its 2nd term beyond a word salad," tweeted Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, executive director of the Western Environmental Law Center.
Lujan Grisham stood by her decision.
She pointed to a $100 million conservation fund she approved as an example of her backing legislation that will help the state's ecosystems withstand climate change. She also touted regulations passed under her watch that will cut greenhouse gas emissions.
"When governors have to make tough decisions, the sentiment might be you're not a climate advocate," Lujan Grisham said. "There's just nothing further from the truth."