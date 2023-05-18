011923_SeniorDay02rgb.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Capitol in January. Speaking remotely Thursday at an energy summit held in Washington, D.C., the governor defended a veto of clean energy tax credits because they were "way too small."

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham finally offered an explanation Thursday about why she vetoed the clean energy tax credits she had initially backed and was willing to irk conservationists who had been her political allies.

The five tax credits just weren't big enough to sign into law, she told a moderator at a Politico energy summit in Washington, D.C.

"These were important but way too small," Lujan Grisham said as she appeared on a large electronic screen. "These benefits were so small, they don't move the needle. Sometimes when you get something, you don't get a second bite at it." 

