The state's veterans may have a new advocacy group they can call on for support.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last month issued an executive order creating the Veterans Advisory Council, an 11-member group that will, among other tasks, review veteran policies, programs and services to identify problems and provide recommendations for improvement.
The order says the council should gather information and analyze data relevant to veteran issues "including but not limited to health care, mental health, education, employment, housing and legal services."
The council is required to submit an annual report of its findings, recommendations and any proposed legislative initiatives to the Governor's Office and the state Department of Veterans' Services by June 1 of each year, starting in 2024.
Lujan Grisham on Monday said in all her years working for the state and in the U.S. Congress, she discovered many veterans still do not know how to navigate the resources available to them.
She said an advisory council can help make sense of the bureaucracy, adding she'd like to create a statewide veterans resource center as well.
Sam Trujillo, a U.S. Navy veteran who is chairman of the new council, said the council should help the state "better communicate with veterans. When we get discharged, there is nothing telling you what benefits you are entitled to or who to reach out to if you have a question on this or that."
He said the council had an initial introductory meeting in June and plans to meet quarterly. He said he did not yet know when the first official meeting will take place, but he plans to meet with Donnie Quintana, secretary of the Department of Veterans' Services, later this week to set a meeting agenda for the council.
Ray Seva, spokesman for the Department of Veterans' Services, said the quarterly meetings will be open to the media and public.
Council member Chris Sedillo, a U.S. Navy veteran who is part of American Legion Post 13, said in an interview he wants to be a force "to fight for veterans' rights."
"There's a lot of programs for veterans we can review and make suggestions on," he said.
Fred Lujan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who currently serves as commander of the Pueblo of Isleta Veterans' Association, said in an interview he thinks the council can help "shape some new policies" on such vital veteran issues as housing, suicide and homelessness.
"This is something that has been needed from Governor's Office," Lujan said.
Other members of the council are:
Tina Archuleta, a New Mexico Air National Guard veteran.
Chad Autry, the son of a retired U.S. Army veteran who is a self-employed civilian.
Reginald Clark, a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Jason Gonzalez, a New Mexico Army National Guard veteran.
William Griego, a New Mexico Army National Guard veteran .
David La Cour, a U.S. Army veteran.
Gilbert Platero, a U.S. Army veteran.
Shirley Tetreault, a member of the Gold Star Mothers of New Mexico.
According to a 2023 state Department of Veterans' Services report, New Mexico has more than 144,000 veterans.