The state's veterans may have a new advocacy group they can call on for support.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last month issued an executive order creating the Veterans Advisory Council, an 11-member group that will, among other tasks, review veteran policies, programs and services to identify problems and provide recommendations for improvement.

The order says the council should gather information and analyze data relevant to veteran issues "including but not limited to health care, mental health, education, employment, housing and legal services."

Recommended for you