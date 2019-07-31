Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced the appointment of Marcus Montoya as district attorney for Taos, Colfax and Union counties.
Longtime District Attorney Donald Gallegos, who has held the 8th Judicial District position since 2001, announced in June that he was retiring effective July 31.
Montoya is a graduate of Taos High School who earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico. He began working for the District Attorney’s Office in 2017, shortly after he graduated from law school.
Gallegos was heavily criticized last year for his handling of a high-profile case involving the death of a child at a cult compound near Amalia, a tiny community north of Taos.
Five adults initially were found there with 11 children and a number of weapons. Later, authorities found the body of a young boy, the son of a man arrested at the compound, who had been reported missing from Georgia.
The five adults were accused of neglecting the children’s care and charged with child abuse. But those charges were dropped after state prosecutors failed to hold preliminary hearings within time frames defined under state law.
Federal prosecutors have since filed terrorism charges against the defendants, accusing them of plotting attacks on government institutions. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Gallegos told The Taos News in June that his decision to retire early was not tied to his office’s handling of the child abuse case against the group.