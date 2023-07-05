Hannah Riseley-White

A state water management agency will get a new head as the drought-stressed region struggles with the challenges of decreasing water supplies amid a changing climate spurring legal disputes and policy disagreements. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday named Hannah Riseley-White to lead the Interstate Stream Commission, replacing longtime director Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, who retired in April. 

The commission has broad powers to investigate, protect, conserve and develop waters, whether they're within New Mexico or are interstate waterways such as the Rio Grande and Colorado River. 

