A state water management agency will get a new leader as the drought-stressed region struggles with the challenges of decreasing water supplies amid a changing climate, an issue that has spurred legal disputes and policy disagreements.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday named Hannah Riseley-White to lead the Interstate Stream Commission, replacing longtime Director Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, who retired in April.
The commission has broad powers to investigate, protect, conserve and develop waters, whether they're within New Mexico or are interstate waterways such as the Rio Grande and Colorado River.
“Planning our water future has never been more important than it is today,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Director Riseley-White brings experience and perspective to the office that will prove crucial to protecting our waters for future cultural, recreational, and economic use.”
The governor appoints the commission's eight unsalaried members, according to a news release. The state engineer is the ninth member and acts as the commission's secretary.
Riseley-White, who joined the commission in 2014, became the deputy director in 2020 after leading the agency's Pecos Bureau for three years.
She has a bachelor’s degree in politics from New York University and a master’s degree in water resources management from the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
The commission’s authority under state law includes negotiating with other states to settle interstate water disputes. New Mexico belongs to a group of eight interstate stream basins.
To ensure the state complies with agreements such as the Rio Grande and Colorado River compacts, the agency's staff reviews and implements projects in New Mexico while analyzing data for stream flows, reservoirs and other water systems.
In a statement, State Engineer Mike Hamman praised Riseley-White's knowledge of New Meixico's water resources, administrative workings and legislative operations, saying it's crucial to managing and protecting New Mexico's waters into the future.
“I have every confidence that Director Riseley-White’s expertise in water management will serve all New Mexicans as our agency continues to tackle water challenges in the face of a changing climate,” Hamman said.