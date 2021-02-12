Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Christine Bustos, a former member of Española's Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve on the Rio Arriba County Commission.
Bustos, 60, will fill the term of Leo Jaramillo, who resigned from the commission after being elected to the state Senate in November.
She is expected to be sworn in next week and will serve the last two years of Jaramillo's four-year term on the commission.
Bustos is a lifelong resident of Española and longtime civic volunteer who has served on the city Fiesta Council and city veterans commission. She is president of the Downtown Action Team of Española, which puts on the annual Electric Light Parade.
She also has served on the parish finance committee and as a catechism instructor at Holy Cross Church in Española.
"I always thought that I could do more good in the background serving on different committees and that sort of thing," she said in an interview. "But at this time in my life, I think I can make more of a difference being in the forefront."
Bustos graduated from Northern New Mexico College and works as an independent insurance agent.
"I travel all through Northern New Mexico, especially Rio Arriba County," she said. "I meet with quite a few people. I listen to them, and I understand what their needs and wants are. And I want to work for them. I want to make things better for them."
In an interview, Jaramillo said: "I'm excited for Commissioner Christine Bustos, and I'm excited about her appointment to the Rio Arriba County Board of Commissioners. She's done a lot in the valley."
