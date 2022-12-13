Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed longtime state government official Wayne Propst to lead the Department of Finance and Administration as she heads into her second term.
The Governor’s Office on Tuesday announced Propst, who is now chief of staff for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, will step into the Cabinet secretary post being vacated by Deborah Romero, who is retiring at the end of the year.
“It’s a big job,” Propst said Tuesday. “It’s going to take all of what I have learned over the past 18 years or so in state government … to be successful.
“If you can’t be excited or optimistic about New Mexico now, I don’t know when you would be,” he added.
Propst, 57, said he did not apply for the position. About 10 days ago a member of the governor’s staff “reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in being considered. I said yes, and we took it from there,” he said.
Propst is married to Sarah Cottrell Propst, secretary of the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
This is Lujan Grisham’s second recent high-level appointment involving the spouse of a sitting Cabinet secretary. Earlier this month, she appointed Scott Groginsky as her education policy director. He is married to Elizabeth Groginsky, secretary of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham, wrote in a text message Propst’s salary as finance secretary will be about $169,000.
The news of Propst’s appointment came one day after the Legislative Finance Committee released a report saying New Mexico’s projected revenue for fiscal year 2024 is close to $12 billion — or $3.6 billion more than the state’s budget for the current year.
Propst said with such resources “comes responsibility. It’s a great opportunity for the state to address some of the issues the governor has been talking about. I look at it as a ‘glass half full’ situation for the state — perhaps a glass completely full. It also means we have to be cognizant that money being spent is spent prudently and in a fiscally responsible way.”
Lujan Grisham said in a news release Propst is “an effective leader whose strong financial background and years of experience in government will be instrumental in continuing our work to deliver for
New Mexicans.”
Propst was born in Indiana and has lived in New Mexico for about 40 years. He arrived in the state in 1983 to study political science at Eastern New Mexico University and later graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law. He worked for Lujan Grisham when she was the state’s health secretary from 2004-07.
He also worked as a principal analyst for the Legislative Finance Committee and worked for about a decade, from 2012-21, as executive director of the Public Employees Retirement Association.
During his tenure at PERA, some board members accused Propst of giving himself and staff members big raises without board approval. They also accused him of providing misinformation on the effects of legislation to improve the pension system’s finances.
Propst was cleared of wrongdoing by the Attorney General’s Office, the State Auditor’s Office and the State Ethics Commission.
Public Regulation Commissioner Cynthia Hall said she thinks Propst is “an excellent choice” for finance secretary.
“He’s been a fabulous chief of staff and a thoughtful person to work with,” she said. “He’s an excellent administrator. We’re better off for him being in charge of that agency.”
Propst said Tuesday it was too early to speak about top-priority initiatives he will tackle when he steps into the new job Jan. 1, about two weeks before the 2023 legislative session begins at the state Capitol. He will remain in his position at the PRC until the end of December, he said.
“If you’re not humbled going into something like this, you should probably reconsider doing it,” he said of leading the finance department.
His background working with the state Legislature will help him build a strong relationship with lawmakers, he added. “I can’t get what we want done without support from the Legislature.”