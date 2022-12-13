Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed longtime state government official Wayne Propst to lead the Department of Finance and Administration as she heads into her second term.

The Governor’s Office on Tuesday announced Propst, who is now chief of staff for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, will step into the Cabinet secretary post being vacated by Deborah Romero, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“It’s a big job,” Propst said Tuesday. “It’s going to take all of what I have learned over the past 18 years or so in state government … to be successful.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

