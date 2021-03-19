Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed 4th Judicial District Chief Judge Gerald E. Baca to the New Mexico Court of Appeals on Friday, filling a vacancy created by Justice Julie J. Vargas' recent appointment to the state Supreme Court.
“Judge Baca has extensive experience on all sides of criminal and civil litigation as well as a diverse and rigorous background on the bench,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our state Court of Appeals will greatly benefit from his decades of judicious and exemplary practice as an attorney and jurist.”
The Las Vegas, N.M., native has presided over criminal cases in the 4th Judicial District Court, serving the counties of Guadalupe, Mora and San Miguel, since 2013.
"I'm so excited and looking forward to doing this work," Baca said Friday. "But at the same time, a little saddened because I've been here in my hometown serving my community. It's hard to leave hoping that I've done a good job but looking forward to being able to do good things for the people of New Mexico and the Court of Appeals."
Baca, 59, graduated cum laude from New Mexico Highlands University and earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1987, according to a news release.
His first job out of law school was as a prosecutor in the First Judicial District in Santa Fe, he said Friday. He also worked as a prosecutor in the 4th Judicial District before deciding to "take a leap" and go into private practice as a criminal defense attorney.
As a state Court of Appeals judge, Baca will be one of 10 judges who review challenged rulings from the state's lower courts.
The salary for the job is about $140,000 per year.
Baca has been married to his wife, Darlene Baca, for nearly 40 years, and they have two grown children and three grandchildren.
Baca is a member of the Supreme Court's recently formed Commission on Equity and Justice, which is tasked with studying bias and inequities in the state judiciary and promoting diversity among judges and judicial employees.
"It's a great panel with lots of different perspectives and people involved," Baca said. "I'm just so happy to be a part of that and see the Supreme Court actually take an initiative to work on that."
The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission gave him a positive review ahead of the 2020 election and recommended he be retained.
New Mexico Court of Appeals judges serve eight-year terms and must be retained by 57 percent of voters at the end of each term.
They can be elected or appointed, but if appointed, they must be elected in the next general election to remain on the bench.
Baca, a registered Democrat, will have to win the 2022 primary and general elections to remain on the Court of Appeals, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
This is the third gubernatorial appointment for Baca.
Former Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, appointed him to an empty 4th Judicial District seat in 2007 — he lost the post in an election the following year — and former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, appointed him to the 4th Judicial District bench again in 2013, a post he was elected to in 2014.
He was selected for his most recent appointment from a total of 11 applicants.
"I don't know how that happened," he joked Friday.
"I'm very, very appreciative of the governor's faith in me, and I'll work hard to not let the people of New Mexico down."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.