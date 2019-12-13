New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named Rep. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, to fill the state Senate seat that had been occupied by the late Sen. Carlos Cisneros.
“For more than 20 years, Bobby Gonzales has served many of the same constituents he will now represent as senator with intelligence and integrity,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Rio Arriba and Taos counties had nominated Gonzales to the seat for the remainder of Cisneros’ term, which runs through 2020. The 69-year-old Gonzales was born and grew up in New Mexico. He was first elected to the House in 1995.
The retired educator was most recently appointed vice chairman to the House Appropriations Committee and served on the powerful Legislative Finance Committee until being nominated to the Senate. He was also vice chairman of the House Education Committee and vice chairman of the Taxation and Revenue Committee, among positions on other legislative panels.
“I am humbled by this appointment and honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve my neighbors in the four counties of this great district,” Gonzales said in a statement. “Carlos Cisneros left big shoes to fill, and I have my work cut out for me. I am eager to get started, I am grateful to the governor and to my family for their support during this process, and I hope my constituents know I will continue to represent them every single day as best I can.”
Gonzales is among a string of Democrats sponsoring the New Mexico Health Security Act, which has been likened by another bill sponsor as a "Medicare for All"-style plan to create a single health co-op under which all claims in New Mexico would be processed.
Supporters say it would ensure affordable health care for every New Mexico resident by streamlining claims under a single health co-op.
Prior to selecting Gonzales, the governor also had considered Taos Land Trust Director Kristina Ortez, 46.
Only nine women — seven Democrats and two Republicans — serve in the 42-member Senate. Lujan Grisham appointed two of them earlier this year: Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, and Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi.
Gonzales supported most of Lujan Grisham's legislative priorities during the 2019 session, including the Energy Transition Act, which requires utilities to phase out carbon-based electricity by 2045.
He comes to the Senate after Cisneros died of a heart attack in September. He was the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate at the time of his death.
Cisneros was appointed to his seat in 1985 and was the second state senator with decades of experience to die this year after Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, passed away in May.
The longtime senator had played a leading role in annual state budget negotiations and tax policy legislation.
Staff writer Jens Gould contributed to this report.
