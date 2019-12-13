New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Rep. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, to fill the state Senate seat that had been occupied by the late Sen. Carlos Cisneros.
“For more than 20 years, Bobby Gonzales has served many of the same constituents he will now represent as senator with intelligence and integrity,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Rio Arriba and Taos counties had nominated Gonzales to the seat for the remainder of Cisneros’ term, which runs through 2020.
